Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -93.69%

In the last trading session, 5.76 million shares of the Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.21, and it changed around $0.01 or 5.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $43.10M. HLGN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.89, offering almost -1752.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.19, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.52% since then. We note from Heliogen Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.97 million.

Heliogen Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HLGN as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Heliogen Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) trade information

Instantly HLGN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.00% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2650 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.75%. The company’s shares are currently down -69.92% year-to-date, but still down -10.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) is -27.69% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.30, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 83.85% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HLGN is forecast to be at a low of $0.25 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1328.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -19.05% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Heliogen Inc. (HLGN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 171.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.9 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Heliogen Inc. to make $3.94 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 million and $3.1 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 21.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 27.10%.

HLGN Dividends

Heliogen Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Heliogen Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.37% of Heliogen Inc. shares, and 40.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.68%. Heliogen Inc. stock is held by 141 institutions, with Prime Movers Lab, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 12.16% of the shares, which is about 23.95 million shares worth $5.75 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.56% or 7.01 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.8 million shares worth $4.05 million, making up 2.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.87 million shares worth around $3.4 million, which represents about 2.49% of the total shares outstanding.