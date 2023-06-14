Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 5.4 million shares of the Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) were traded, and its beta was 0.92. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.93, and it changed around -$0.36 or -2.35% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.44B. GFI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $17.78, offering almost -19.09% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 52.91% since then. We note from Gold Fields Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.90 million.

Gold Fields Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended GFI as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.35% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.35 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 44.25% year-to-date, but still down -4.54% over the last five days. On the other hand, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is -4.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.67, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.77% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GFI is forecast to be at a low of $10.92 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.56% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.86% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Gold Fields Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 37.73 percent over the past six months and at a 8.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 22.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 86.40%. Gold Fields Limited earnings are expected to increase by -10.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.50% per year for the next five years.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares, and 27.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.35%. Gold Fields Limited stock is held by 347 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.46% of the shares, which is about 57.73 million shares worth $861.92 million.

RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC, with 1.94% or 17.32 million shares worth $258.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 52.34 million shares worth $781.44 million, making up 5.86% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $66.49 million, which represents about 0.50% of the total shares outstanding.