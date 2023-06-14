GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: GCT): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 2.12 million shares of the GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.88, and it changed around $0.38 or 5.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $261.75M. GCT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.00, offering almost -686.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.14, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.46% since then. We note from GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 830.35K.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GCT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. GigaCloud Technology Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) trade information

Instantly GCT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.14 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 38.49% year-to-date, but still up 12.57% over the last five days. On the other hand, GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) is 43.27% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 69.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GCT is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $26.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -229.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -229.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

GCT Dividends

GigaCloud Technology Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 24.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.32% of GigaCloud Technology Inc. shares, and 25.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.95%. GigaCloud Technology Inc. stock is held by 12 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.15% of the shares, which is about 45667.0 shares worth $0.29 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.12% or 37752.0 shares worth $0.24 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17953.0 shares worth $90842.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.