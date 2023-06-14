Future Outlook And ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Stock Price Performance

In the last trading session, 7.3 million shares of the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $28.46, and it changed around $1.77 or 6.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.34B. ZI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $51.86, offering almost -82.22% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.57% since then. We note from ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.76 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended ZI as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.63% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 28.50 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -5.48% year-to-date, but still up 6.35% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 38.09% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $31.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZI is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $40.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 12.16% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.00 percent over the past six months and at a 13.64% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 9.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 16.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $310.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. to make $325.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $267.1 million and $278.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 16.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.34%. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -40.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.96% per year for the next five years.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders