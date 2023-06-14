Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among IO Biotech Inc. Stocks (NASDAQ: IOBT)

In today’s recent session, 2.9 million shares of the IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around -$0.43 or -19.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.58M. IOBT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.76, offering almost -227.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.72, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.27% since then. We note from IO Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44040.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 30.89K.

IO Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IOBT as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IO Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.66 for the current quarter.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) trade information

Instantly IOBT has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.21 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.48% year-to-date, but still down -14.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) is -12.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 14.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 85.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IOBT is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -752.27% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -525.0% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IO Biotech Inc. (IOBT) estimates and forecasts

IO Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -36.00 percent over the past six months and at a -10.48% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.40% in the next quarter.

IOBT Dividends

IO Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

IO Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.14% of IO Biotech Inc. shares, and 78.96% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 88.85%. IO Biotech Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Novo Holdings A/S being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 3.28 million shares worth $6.15 million.

Vivo Capital, LLC, with 10.47% or 3.02 million shares worth $5.65 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Smallcap World Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $2.47 million, making up 3.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund held roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.3 million, which represents about 0.46% of the total shares outstanding.