Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV)

In the last trading session, 8.55 million shares of the Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were traded, and its beta was 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $32.45, and it changed around $0.99 or 3.15% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.29B. LUV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.76, offering almost -28.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 12.48% since then. We note from Southwest Airlines Co.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.00 million.

Southwest Airlines Co. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended LUV as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Southwest Airlines Co. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) trade information

Instantly LUV has showed a green trend with a performance of 3.15% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 32.53 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.62% year-to-date, but still up 6.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) is 13.34% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LUV is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.9% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) estimates and forecasts

Southwest Airlines Co. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.63 percent over the past six months and at a 125.86% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 24.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.96 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 12 analysts expect Southwest Airlines Co. to make $7.01 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.73 billion and $6.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 12.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -24.70%. Southwest Airlines Co. earnings are expected to increase by -47.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 56.75% per year for the next five years.

LUV Dividends

Southwest Airlines Co.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.22 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 2.22% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Southwest Airlines Co. shares, and 77.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.13%. Southwest Airlines Co. stock is held by 1,216 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.13% of the shares, which is about 66.23 million shares worth $2.16 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 8.55% or 50.85 million shares worth $1.65 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 26.19 million shares worth $881.74 million, making up 4.40% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 18.05 million shares worth around $607.76 million, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.