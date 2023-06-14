Home  »  Business   »  Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Ipe...

Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For IperionX Limited (NASDAQ: IPX)

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.26, and it changed around -$3.95 or -29.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.36M. IPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.57, offering almost -100.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.56% since then. We note from IperionX Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.60K.

IperionX Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IPX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IperionX Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?

In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Click here for full details and to join for free.

Sponsored

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) trade information

Instantly IPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -29.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.57 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.98% year-to-date, but still up 48.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) is 51.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

IPX Dividends

IperionX Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of IperionX Limited shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.37%. IperionX Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $2.07 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.05% or 10000.0 shares worth $91949.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RECENT NEWS

On Key

Related Posts

Marketing Sentinel is a free online newspaper packed with exclusive content, news, articles and much more! The information agency “Marketing Sentinel” was established at the end of 2004. Its founder and leader is Lewis Roberts. IA “Marketing Sentinel” seeks to provide the news and analytical information to both American and foreign audiences, events and events in the USA and all over the world reliably, objectively and promptly.

Contact us: contact@marketingsentinel.com
© Marketingsentinel. All rights reserved.