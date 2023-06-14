Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For IperionX Limited (NASDAQ: IPX)

In today’s recent session, 0.56 million shares of the IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $9.26, and it changed around -$3.95 or -29.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $232.36M. IPX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $18.57, offering almost -100.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.30, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 53.56% since then. We note from IperionX Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 240.60K.

IperionX Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended IPX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IperionX Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) trade information

Instantly IPX has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -29.90% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.57 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 50.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 95.98% year-to-date, but still up 48.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX) is 51.80% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.58 day(s).

IPX Dividends

IperionX Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of IperionX Limited shares, and 1.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.37%. IperionX Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.17% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $2.07 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.05% or 10000.0 shares worth $91949.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.