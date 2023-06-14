FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In the last trading session, 2.07 million shares of the FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.64, and it changed around $0.04 or 1.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $299.27M. FTCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.66, offering almost -114.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.78, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.58% since then. We note from FTC Solar Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 million.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) trade information

Instantly FTCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.54% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.81 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.05%. The company’s shares are currently down -1.49% year-to-date, but still down -3.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) is -14.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.94 day(s).

FTC Solar Inc. (FTCI) estimates and forecasts

FTC Solar Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.38 percent over the past six months and at a 83.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 31.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 77.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 94.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $47.75 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect FTC Solar Inc. to make $76.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $30.72 million and $17.22 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 55.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 343.40%.

FTCI Dividends

FTC Solar Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

FTC Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.95% of FTC Solar Inc. shares, and 32.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 56.33%. FTC Solar Inc. stock is held by 119 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.64% of the shares, which is about 5.18 million shares worth $11.66 million.

Hill City Capital, Lp, with 3.88% or 4.33 million shares worth $9.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 4.83 million shares worth $10.88 million, making up 4.36% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.32 million shares worth around $3.55 million, which represents about 1.19% of the total shares outstanding.