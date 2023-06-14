enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX: EU) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) were traded, and its beta was 1.24. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.56, and it changed around -$0.19 or -6.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $494.41M. EU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.69, offering almost -44.14% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.76, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.25% since then. We note from enCore Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.76 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 407.34K.

enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) trade information

Instantly EU has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.84 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.86%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.33% year-to-date, but still down -0.39% over the last five days. On the other hand, enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU) is 11.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

enCore Energy Corp. (EU) estimates and forecasts

EU Dividends

enCore Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

enCore Energy Corp. (AMEX:EU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.13% of enCore Energy Corp. shares, and 12.73% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.28%. enCore Energy Corp. stock is held by 20 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.44% of the shares, which is about 4.94 million shares worth $11.21 million.

MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with 1.73% or 2.48 million shares worth $5.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.12 million shares worth $12.11 million, making up 3.58% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 4.76 million shares worth around $10.81 million, which represents about 3.33% of the total shares outstanding.