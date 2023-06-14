Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) Shares Could Drop Up To -188.92%

In the last trading session, 6.94 million shares of the Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) were traded, and its beta was 1.75. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.23, and it changed around $2.79 or 81.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.29M. EAST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.20, offering almost -208.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.92% since then. We note from Eastside Distilling Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 31.07K.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) trade information

Instantly EAST has showed a green trend with a performance of 81.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 8.22 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.21%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.09% year-to-date, but still up 97.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST) is 65.87% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.18 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 65.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EAST is forecast to be at a low of $18.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -188.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -188.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (EAST) estimates and forecasts

Eastside Distilling Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 13.60 percent over the past six months and at a 80.70% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 81.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.25 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Eastside Distilling Inc. to make $5.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.86 million and $3.41 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 53.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 5.50%.

EAST Dividends

Eastside Distilling Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Eastside Distilling Inc. (NASDAQ:EAST)’s Major holders

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.04% or 6646.0 shares worth $46522.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.