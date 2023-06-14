DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) Could See Prices Soar In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $129.18, and it changed around $3.23 or 2.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $47.56B. DXCM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $128.02, offering almost 0.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $67.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 48.05% since then. We note from DexCom Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.86 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.25 million.

DexCom Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended DXCM as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DexCom Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) trade information

Instantly DXCM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.56% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 129.02 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.08% year-to-date, but still up 7.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is 8.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $141.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DXCM is forecast to be at a low of $115.00 and a high of $150.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -16.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 10.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) estimates and forecasts

DexCom Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 10.62 percent over the past six months and at a 21.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 35.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 20.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 17 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $841.57 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect DexCom Inc. to make $928.85 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $696.2 million and $750.93 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.80%. DexCom Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 57.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.80% per year for the next five years.

DXCM Dividends

DexCom Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 26 and July 31.

DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of DexCom Inc. shares, and 100.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.47%. DexCom Inc. stock is held by 1,324 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 11.38% of the shares, which is about 44.11 million shares worth $5.12 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.58% or 33.27 million shares worth $3.86 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.75 million shares worth $1.33 billion, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 8.99 million shares worth around $1.02 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.