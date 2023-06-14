CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ: CXAI) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.5 million shares of the CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.36, and it changed around $0.57 or 5.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.65M. CXAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.00, offering almost -84.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.21, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 89.35% since then. We note from CXApp Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.16 million.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) trade information

Instantly CXAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.69 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.81% year-to-date, but still down -3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI) is 32.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.3 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.15 day(s).

CXApp Inc. (CXAI) estimates and forecasts

CXAI Dividends

CXApp Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

CXApp Inc. (NASDAQ:CXAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.14% of CXApp Inc. shares, and 14.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.43%. CXApp Inc. stock is held by 11 institutions, with Geode Capital Management, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.35% of the shares, which is about 29940.0 shares worth $54191.0.

HRT Financial LP, with 0.12% or 10184.0 shares worth $18433.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 28603.0 shares worth $0.29 million, making up 0.33% of all outstanding shares.