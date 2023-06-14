CRH plc (NYSE: CRH)’s Outlook Shocks Bears.

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.48, and it changed around $1.43 or 2.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.96B. CRH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $52.20, offering almost -1.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $31.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 39.36% since then. We note from CRH plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.18 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 722.42K.

CRH plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CRH as a Hold, whereas 15 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CRH plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) trade information

Instantly CRH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 51.54 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.12%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.38% year-to-date, but still up 5.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) is 3.98% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.56 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.47 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CRH is forecast to be at a low of $36.62 and a high of $86.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 28.87% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CRH plc (CRH) estimates and forecasts

CRH plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.86 percent over the past six months and at a 12.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.30%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.10%. CRH plc earnings are expected to increase by 14.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.20% per year for the next five years.

CRH Dividends

CRH plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.54 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.27. It is important to note, however, that the 2.54% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CRH plc shares, and 5.84% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.84%. CRH plc stock is held by 284 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 1.35% of the shares, which is about 9.88 million shares worth $502.67 million.

Boston Partners, with 0.80% or 5.84 million shares worth $297.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series International Growth Fund and John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.07 million shares worth $239.96 million, making up 0.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, John Hancock Mutual Fds III-Disciplined Value Fd held roughly 2.13 million shares worth around $100.72 million, which represents about 0.29% of the total shares outstanding.