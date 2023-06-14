Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 5.54 million shares of the Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.60, and it changed around $0.06 or 0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $29.55B. CPNG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.38, offering almost -28.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.69% since then. We note from Coupang Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.41 million.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Instantly CPNG has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 17.00 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.85% year-to-date, but still up 3.88% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is 3.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.35 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

Coupang Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.44 percent over the past six months and at a 600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 225.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Coupang Inc. to make $5.9 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.04 billion and $5.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 13.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 32.00%.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Coupang Inc. shares, and 79.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.44%. Coupang Inc. stock is held by 511 institutions, with SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 26.57% of the shares, which is about 426.16 million shares worth $6.82 billion.

Morgan Stanley, with 7.69% or 123.37 million shares worth $1.97 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and Europacific Growth Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 37.27 million shares worth $596.37 million, making up 2.33% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Europacific Growth Fund held roughly 24.31 million shares worth around $388.98 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.