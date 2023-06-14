Could Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GREE) Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In today’s recent session, 4.21 million shares of the Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.35, and it changed around $0.76 or 47.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.76M. GREE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.90, offering almost -1980.85% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.04% since then. We note from Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 129.92K.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended GREE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.8 for the current quarter.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) trade information

Instantly GREE has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 47.80% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -9.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.71% year-to-date, but still up 21.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GREE) is -30.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.73 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GREE is forecast to be at a low of $20.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -751.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -751.06% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. (GREE) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -700.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 100.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -5.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $18.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. to make $22.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $31.34 million and $29 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -40.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -22.10%.