Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.81, and it changed around $0.16 or 9.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $37.11M. COEP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.42, offering almost -1083.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.09% since then. We note from Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 434.24K.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended COEP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.2 for the current quarter.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) trade information

Instantly COEP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 9.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9400 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.7%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.20% year-to-date, but still down -1.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP) is 9.04% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 63.8% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COEP is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -231.49% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -120.99% from its current level to reach the projected low.

COEP Dividends

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COEP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 52.11% of Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. shares, and 19.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.72%. Coeptis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.38% of the shares, which is about 81672.0 shares worth $0.12 million.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc., with 0.30% or 64749.0 shares worth $93238.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 2844.0 shares worth $4692.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares.