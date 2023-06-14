Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ: BOXL)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 0.62 million shares of the Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) have been traded, and its beta is 2.37. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.33, and it changed around -$0.01 or -3.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $24.39M. BOXL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $0.82, offering almost -148.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 24.24% since then. We note from Boxlight Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 407.63K.

Boxlight Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BOXL as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Boxlight Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) trade information

Instantly BOXL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -3.21% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.3579 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.63% year-to-date, but still up 8.33% over the last five days. On the other hand, Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) is 4.16% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.84 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 81.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BOXL is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $2.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -506.06% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -354.55% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) estimates and forecasts

Boxlight Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.50 percent over the past six months and at a 171.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.50%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $50.04 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Boxlight Corporation to make $77.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $59.63 million and $72.02 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -16.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 42.90%.

BOXL Dividends

Boxlight Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.05% of Boxlight Corporation shares, and 13.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.38%. Boxlight Corporation stock is held by 42 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.02% of the shares, which is about 2.27 million shares worth $0.87 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.36% or 1.02 million shares worth $0.39 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.5 million shares worth $0.47 million, making up 2.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.7 million shares worth around $0.22 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.