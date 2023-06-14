Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV): Stock Forecast For 2023 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 47.51 million shares of the Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around $0.51 or 64.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.70M. BWV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.00, offering almost -515.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 43.85% since then. We note from Blue Water Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 54450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 100.83K.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BWV as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blue Water Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.12 for the current quarter.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

Instantly BWV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 64.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.72%. The company’s shares are currently up 18.17% year-to-date, but still up 61.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 22.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 80.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BWV is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -592.31% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -207.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

Blue Water Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.01 percent over the past six months and at a 57.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%.

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Blue Water Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 25.38% of Blue Water Biotech Inc. shares, and 17.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.11%. Blue Water Biotech Inc. stock is held by 18 institutions, with American Financial Group Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.91% of the shares, which is about 0.94 million shares worth $1.01 million.

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, with 1.70% or 0.27 million shares worth $0.29 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 45090.0 shares worth $49599.0, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 42550.0 shares worth around $49783.0, which represents about 0.27% of the total shares outstanding.