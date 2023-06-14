Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE: BW) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.44 million shares of the Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.26, and it changed around $0.56 or 9.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $568.22M. BW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.66, offering almost -38.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.89, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.86% since then. We note from Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 465.41K.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended BW as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) trade information

Instantly BW has showed a green trend with a performance of 9.82% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.28 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.32%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.49% year-to-date, but still up 11.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW) is 14.03% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 30.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BW is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $13.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -107.67% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (BW) estimates and forecasts

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.21 percent over the past six months and at a 95.35% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $241.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. to make $257.36 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $221 million and $214.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 9.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 63.70%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -264.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.99% per year for the next five years.

BW Dividends

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. (NYSE:BW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.67% of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. shares, and 83.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.84%. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc. stock is held by 163 institutions, with B. Riley Financial, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 30.75% of the shares, which is about 27.29 million shares worth $165.37 million.

FMR, LLC, with 15.00% or 13.31 million shares worth $80.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Convertible Securities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.01 million shares worth $26.04 million, making up 4.52% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Multi-Asset Income Fund held roughly 3.13 million shares worth around $20.3 million, which represents about 3.53% of the total shares outstanding.