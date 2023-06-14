Are NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 8.58 million shares of the NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) were traded, and its beta was 0.47. Most recently the company’s share price was $74.35, and it changed around $0.37 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.13B. NEE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $91.35, offering almost -22.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.64, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 6.33% since then. We note from NextEra Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.97 million.

NextEra Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended NEE as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. NextEra Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.81 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) trade information

Instantly NEE has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 75.20 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.13%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.06% year-to-date, but still up 1.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is -4.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7100.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $92.13, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NEE is forecast to be at a low of $84.00 and a high of $108.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) estimates and forecasts

NextEra Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.02 percent over the past six months and at a 7.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.25 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect NextEra Energy Inc. to make $7.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.18 billion and $5.76 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.50%. NextEra Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.80% per year for the next five years.

NEE Dividends

NextEra Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 2.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.21% of NextEra Energy Inc. shares, and 78.94% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.10%. NextEra Energy Inc. stock is held by 3,100 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.61% of the shares, which is about 194.4 million shares worth $14.98 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.38% or 149.42 million shares worth $11.52 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 60.41 million shares worth $5.05 billion, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 45.94 million shares worth around $3.84 billion, which represents about 2.27% of the total shares outstanding.