Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SFR) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 3.6 million shares of the Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around -$0.06 or -12.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.74M. SFR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.40, offering almost -3335.9% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.72% since then. We note from Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.37 million.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SFR as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Appreciate Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) trade information

Instantly SFR has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5500 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.09%. The company’s shares are currently down -65.78% year-to-date, but still up 55.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR) is 23.39% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.27 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SFR is forecast to be at a low of $3.50 and a high of $3.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -797.44% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -797.44% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (SFR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Appreciate Holdings Inc. to make $6.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

SFR Dividends

Appreciate Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Appreciate Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SFR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.57% of Appreciate Holdings Inc. shares, and 19.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.61%. Appreciate Holdings Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.23% of the shares, which is about 3.11 million shares worth $1.77 million.

Cohen & Co Financial Management, Llc, with 17.98% or 3.07 million shares worth $1.75 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 12250.0 shares worth $17519.0, making up 0.07% of all outstanding shares.

