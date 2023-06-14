Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A A Decline Of -91.13%

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.32, and it changed around -$0.05 or -13.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.60M. AMTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.95, offering almost -1134.38% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 34.38% since then. We note from Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 212.21K.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 4.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AMTI as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current quarter.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) trade information

Instantly AMTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -13.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4893 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.6%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.64% year-to-date, but still up 10.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) is 12.43% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.99 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $0.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 36.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMTI is forecast to be at a low of $0.20 and a high of $1.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -212.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (AMTI) estimates and forecasts

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -74.88 percent over the past six months and at a 57.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 124.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 53.80% in the next quarter.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -21.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.70% per year for the next five years.

AMTI Dividends

Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 22.61% of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares, and 47.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 61.79%. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with EPIQ Capital Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 22.17% of the shares, which is about 8.72 million shares worth $2.79 million.

Founders Fund V Management, LLC, with 9.18% or 3.61 million shares worth $1.16 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.09 million shares worth $0.46 million, making up 2.78% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $93513.0, which represents about 0.57% of the total shares outstanding.