Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 6.86 million shares of the Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were traded, and its beta was 1.59. Most recently the company’s share price was $141.79, and it changed around $1.78 or 1.27% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $119.14B. AMAT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $140.23, offering almost 1.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.84% since then. We note from Applied Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.19 million.

Applied Materials Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended AMAT as a Hold, whereas 18 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Applied Materials Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $American Tower Corporation (REI for the current quarter.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) trade information

Instantly AMAT has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.27% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 142.53 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.52%. The company’s shares are currently up 45.60% year-to-date, but still up 5.86% over the last five days. On the other hand, Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) is 22.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.9 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.12 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $140.36, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AMAT is forecast to be at a low of $100.00 and a high of $160.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -12.84% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) estimates and forecasts

Applied Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.09 percent over the past six months and at a -4.68% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.00%. Applied Materials Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 13.27% per year for the next five years.

AMAT Dividends

Applied Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.90 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.28. It is important to note, however, that the 0.90% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Applied Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.35% of Applied Materials Inc. shares, and 82.87% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 83.16%. Applied Materials Inc. stock is held by 2,376 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.72% of the shares, which is about 73.22 million shares worth $8.99 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.31% or 69.75 million shares worth $8.57 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 26.15 million shares worth $2.55 billion, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 19.89 million shares worth around $1.94 billion, which represents about 2.35% of the total shares outstanding.