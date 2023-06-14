Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ: ANNX) Stock: Instant Disaster Or Awesome Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.71 million shares of the Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.10, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.32% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $168.67M. ANNX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.65, offering almost -146.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.23% since then. We note from Annexon Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 813.38K.

Annexon Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended ANNX as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Annexon Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.54 for the current quarter.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) trade information

Instantly ANNX has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.32% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.40 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.82%. The company’s shares are currently down -40.04% year-to-date, but still down -3.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) is -43.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.17 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ANNX is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $30.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -867.74% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Annexon Inc. (ANNX) estimates and forecasts

Annexon Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.38 percent over the past six months and at a 16.15% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -9.80% in the next quarter.

Annexon Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 23.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.60% per year for the next five years.

ANNX Dividends

Annexon Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Annexon Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)’s Major holders