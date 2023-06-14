AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 1.02 million shares of the AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $24.57, and it changed around $0.58 or 2.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.12B. AU at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.26, offering almost -23.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $11.94, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.4% since then. We note from AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AU as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AngloGold Ashanti Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) trade information

Instantly AU has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.40% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.86 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.49% year-to-date, but still up 0.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) is -3.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.07 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $23.91, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AU is forecast to be at a low of $15.41 and a high of $29.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.07% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) estimates and forecasts

AngloGold Ashanti Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 32.14 percent over the past six months and at a 46.51% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 28.70%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited earnings are expected to increase by -52.30% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 18.81% per year for the next five years.

AU Dividends

AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.47. It is important to note, however, that the 1.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of AngloGold Ashanti Limited shares, and 27.38% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 27.38%. AngloGold Ashanti Limited stock is held by 285 institutions, with Van Eck Associates Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.45% of the shares, which is about 27.07 million shares worth $654.92 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.37% or 9.95 million shares worth $240.66 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 24.53 million shares worth $593.46 million, making up 5.85% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund held roughly 3.11 million shares worth around $60.38 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.