An Analysis Of Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX: COHN), And Its Business Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.1 million shares of the Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) were traded, and its beta was 1.02. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.58, and it changed around $1.23 or 36.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.02M. COHN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.89, offering almost -225.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.17% since then. We note from Cohen & Company Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.72K.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) trade information

Instantly COHN has showed a green trend with a performance of 36.72% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.99 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.08% year-to-date, but still up 3.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN) is -34.57% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1680.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.21 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 90.84% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COHN is forecast to be at a low of $50.00 and a high of $50.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -991.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -991.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cohen & Company Inc. (COHN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -60.40%. Cohen & Company Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -220.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

COHN Dividends

Cohen & Company Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 21.83 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 21.83% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cohen & Company Inc. (AMEX:COHN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 33.84% of Cohen & Company Inc. shares, and 6.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.05%. Cohen & Company Inc. stock is held by 14 institutions, with AE Wealth Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 3.67% of the shares, which is about 66771.0 shares worth $0.46 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.47% or 26730.0 shares worth $0.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

RBC Fds Tr-RBC Micro Cap Value Fd and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8300.0 shares worth $69222.0, making up 0.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 7503.0 shares worth around $62575.0, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.