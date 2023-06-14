Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.89, and it changed around -$0.13 or -0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.12B. ACI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.65, offering almost -8.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 12.49% since then. We note from Albertsons Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.48 million.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Instantly ACI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.09 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.73% year-to-date, but still down -0.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI) is 3.42% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.69 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.23 day(s).

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) estimates and forecasts

Albertsons Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.23 percent over the past six months and at a -16.91% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -16.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -18.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.95 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect Albertsons Companies Inc. to make $18.28 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Aug 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $23.31 billion and $17.72 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 29.60%. Albertsons Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 8.00% per year for the next five years.

ACI Dividends

Albertsons Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 24 and July 28. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.28 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 2.28% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE:ACI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.94% of Albertsons Companies Inc. shares, and 73.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.56%. Albertsons Companies Inc. stock is held by 1 institutions, with Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 26.45% of the shares, which is about 151.82 million shares worth $3.15 billion.

Lubert-Adler Management Compnay, LP, with 4.97% or 28.55 million shares worth $593.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.69 million shares worth $118.09 million, making up 1.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Pacer U.S. Cash Cows 100 ETF held roughly 4.57 million shares worth around $96.81 million, which represents about 0.85% of the total shares outstanding.