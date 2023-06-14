AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) – Experts See The Stock A Different Way Today

In the last trading session, 11.48 million shares of the AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.14, and it changed around $0.11 or 1.10% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.00B. AGNC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.89, offering almost -27.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 28.01% since then. We note from AGNC Investment Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 10.23 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.39 million.

AGNC Investment Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended AGNC as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. AGNC Investment Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current quarter.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) trade information

Instantly AGNC has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.10% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.17 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -2.03% year-to-date, but still up 4.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is 10.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 3.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGNC is forecast to be at a low of $9.50 and a high of $11.25. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -10.95% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) estimates and forecasts

AGNC Investment Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 2.42 percent over the past six months and at a -24.12% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -13.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -25.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $378.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect AGNC Investment Corp. to make $354.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $315 million and $441.36 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -19.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -26.00%. AGNC Investment Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -296.90% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.81% per year for the next five years.

AGNC Dividends

AGNC Investment Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 14.20 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 14.20% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.60% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares, and 45.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 45.73%. AGNC Investment Corp. stock is held by 572 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 55.7 million shares worth $561.45 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.59% or 33.3 million shares worth $335.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 17.43 million shares worth $180.38 million, making up 3.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 14.73 million shares worth around $152.43 million, which represents about 2.56% of the total shares outstanding.