AGL Stock Forecast 2023: agilon health inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 19.18%

In today’s recent session, 6.39 million shares of the agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.56, and it changed around -$2.51 or -11.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.83B. AGL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.44, offering almost -58.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.18% since then. We note from agilon health inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.52 million.

agilon health inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended AGL as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. agilon health inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.02 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

Instantly AGL has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -11.91% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.29 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.99% year-to-date, but still down -9.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) is -22.05% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 31.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.68, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 39.5% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AGL is forecast to be at a low of $22.50 and a high of $41.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -120.91% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -21.23% from its current level to reach the projected low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

agilon health inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 4.92 percent over the past six months and at a 61.54% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 6.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 42.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.11 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect agilon health inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $670.13 million and $694.86 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 65.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 58.60%.

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.09% of agilon health inc. shares, and 106.14% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.30%. agilon health inc. stock is held by 261 institutions, with Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 46.91% of the shares, which is about 194.61 million shares worth $4.62 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 13.18% or 54.66 million shares worth $1.3 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

New Economy Fund (The) and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 14.5 million shares worth $344.44 million, making up 3.50% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund held roughly 14.27 million shares worth around $310.42 million, which represents about 3.44% of the total shares outstanding.