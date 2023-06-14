Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: ACRO): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In today’s recent session, 0.8 million shares of the Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.30, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $443.81M. ACRO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.31, offering almost -0.1% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.5% since then. We note from Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 325.14K.

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) trade information

Instantly ACRO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.31 on Tuesday, 06/13/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.47% year-to-date, but still up 0.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO) is 1.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6090.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ACRO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. shares, and 99.34% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.34%. Acropolis Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. stock is held by 81 institutions, with Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.83% of the shares, which is about 2.7 million shares worth $27.35 million.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 5.44% or 1.88 million shares worth $19.02 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Investment Managers Ser Tr II-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.08 million shares worth $10.73 million, making up 3.12% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund held roughly 0.62 million shares worth around $6.2 million, which represents about 1.79% of the total shares outstanding.