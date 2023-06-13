ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ZVSA): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.6 million shares of the ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.39, and it changed around $0.0 or -1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.02M. ZVSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $25.00, offering almost -6310.26% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.69% since then. We note from ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) trade information

Instantly ZVSA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4054 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.8%. The company’s shares are currently down -75.43% year-to-date, but still down -3.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA) is -16.11% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.26 day(s).

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.99% of ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 6.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 13.51%. ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.51% of the shares, which is about 0.1 million shares worth $0.2 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 0.08% or 16894.0 shares worth $32605.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 4076.0 shares worth $8968.0, making up 0.04% of all outstanding shares.