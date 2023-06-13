Why Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) were traded, and its beta was 2.04. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.83, and it changed around $0.28 or 18.06% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.90M. ONCY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.28, offering almost -24.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.28% since then. We note from Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 232.30K.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended ONCY as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.08 for the current quarter.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) trade information

Instantly ONCY has showed a green trend with a performance of 18.06% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9600 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.63%. The company’s shares are currently up 12.27% year-to-date, but still up 11.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) is 13.66% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.33 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.95 day(s).

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) estimates and forecasts

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 6.40 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -33.30% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%.

ONCY Dividends

Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.34% of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.49%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. stock is held by 38 institutions, with Advisor Group Holdings, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.37% of the shares, which is about 0.24 million shares worth $0.29 million.

International Assets Investment Management, LLC, with 0.29% or 0.19 million shares worth $0.23 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA Investment Dimensions-Canadian Small Company Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 33485.0 shares worth $59603.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 34659.0 shares worth around $53028.0, which represents about 0.05% of the total shares outstanding.