Why IronNet Inc. (NYSE: IRNT) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.69 million shares of the IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.16, and it changed around -$0.01 or -7.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $18.65M. IRNT currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.06, offering almost -1812.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.16. We note from IronNet Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.74 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 936.98K.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) trade information

Instantly IRNT has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.20% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.2000 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 20.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -29.39% year-to-date, but still down -14.53% over the last five days. On the other hand, IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) is -45.87% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.81 day(s).

IronNet Inc. (IRNT) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect IronNet Inc. to make $7 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $6.61 million and $6.99 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.20%.

IRNT Dividends

IronNet Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 12 and September 18.

IronNet Inc. (NYSE:IRNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 23.70% of IronNet Inc. shares, and 30.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 40.32%. IronNet Inc. stock is held by 88 institutions, with KPCB DGF II Associates, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.37% of the shares, which is about 6.0 million shares worth $0.97 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.52% or 3.93 million shares worth $0.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $0.31 million, making up 1.82% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.31 million shares worth around $0.21 million, which represents about 1.26% of the total shares outstanding.