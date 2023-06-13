Why Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE: GCI) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.97 million shares of the Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.00, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $304.08M. GCI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.59, offering almost -79.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.25, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.5% since then. We note from Gannett Co. Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.97 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI) trade information

Instantly GCI has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.04% at the end of last trading. The rise to weekly highs of 2.2100 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.5%. We can see from the shorts that 14.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 16.21 day(s).

Gannett Co. Inc. (GCI) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 61.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 90.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $686.7 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Gannett Co. Inc. to make $671.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $748.66 million and $745.5 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -8.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.60%.

GCI Dividends

Gannett Co. Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 07.

Gannett Co. Inc. (NYSE:GCI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.35% of Gannett Co. Inc. shares, and 70.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.42%. Gannett Co. Inc. stock is held by 218 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.59% of the shares, which is about 23.23 million shares worth $43.44 million.

FMR, LLC, with 7.55% or 11.26 million shares worth $21.05 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 10.77 million shares worth $32.65 million, making up 7.39% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.64 million shares worth around $9.42 million, which represents about 3.18% of the total shares outstanding.