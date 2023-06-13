Why Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE: AAP) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In today’s recent session, 2.59 million shares of the Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) have been traded, and its beta is 1.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $69.60, and it changed around $2.71 or 4.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.05B. AAP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.25, offering almost -204.96% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $63.56, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 8.68% since then. We note from Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.07 million.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) trade information

Instantly AAP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 70.47 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.23%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.66% year-to-date, but still up 5.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP) is -43.35% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.49 day(s).

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP) estimates and forecasts

Advance Auto Parts Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.30 percent over the past six months and at a -48.16% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -55.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -28.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 0.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.67 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Advance Auto Parts Inc. to make $2.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.10%. Advance Auto Parts Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -13.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

AAP Dividends

Advance Auto Parts Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 21 and August 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.49 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 1.49% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Advance Auto Parts Inc. (NYSE:AAP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.95% of Advance Auto Parts Inc. shares, and 97.16% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.09%. Advance Auto Parts Inc. stock is held by 926 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.25% of the shares, which is about 7.87 million shares worth $957.49 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.83% or 4.06 million shares worth $493.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

JP Morgan Equity Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.45 million shares worth $360.3 million, making up 4.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $264.56 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.