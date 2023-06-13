Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE: VLN)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In the last trading session, 1.46 million shares of the Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.52, and it changed around $0.17 or 7.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $258.00M. VLN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.99, offering almost -137.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.22, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.9% since then. We note from Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 446.63K.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VLN as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.05 for the current quarter.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) trade information

Instantly VLN has showed a green trend with a performance of 7.23% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.64 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.55%. The company’s shares are currently down -53.07% year-to-date, but still up 10.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) is 1.20% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 36740.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 58.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VLN is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -257.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -98.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (VLN) estimates and forecasts

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.95 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 37.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -250.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $23.97 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Valens Semiconductor Ltd. to make $18.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $22.48 million and $23.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -21.60%.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by -4.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 30.00% per year for the next five years.

VLN Dividends

Valens Semiconductor Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.21% of Valens Semiconductor Ltd. shares, and 41.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 46.01%. Valens Semiconductor Ltd. stock is held by 39 institutions, with Linse Capital Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 11.32% of the shares, which is about 11.19 million shares worth $60.09 million.

Magma Venture Partners General Partner Ltd., with 6.71% or 6.63 million shares worth $21.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I and Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.61 million shares worth $3.12 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Columbia Fds Var Ins Tr-Columbia Var Port-Small Cap Value Fd held roughly 0.25 million shares worth around $1.32 million, which represents about 0.25% of the total shares outstanding.