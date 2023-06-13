Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX: UEC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In the last trading session, 4.89 million shares of the Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) were traded, and its beta was 2.01. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.17, and it changed around $0.07 or 2.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.21B. UEC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.65, offering almost -46.69% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.30, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 27.44% since then. We note from Uranium Energy Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.11 million.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) trade information

Instantly UEC has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.23 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -18.30% year-to-date, but still up 3.26% over the last five days. On the other hand, Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC) is 20.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 44.43 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.94 day(s).

Uranium Energy Corp. (UEC) estimates and forecasts

Uranium Energy Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.38 percent over the past six months and at a -100.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 392.00%, up from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9.89 million and $78k respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.40%.

UEC Dividends

Uranium Energy Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Uranium Energy Corp. (AMEX:UEC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.71% of Uranium Energy Corp. shares, and 50.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 51.76%. Uranium Energy Corp. stock is held by 278 institutions, with State Street Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.54% of the shares, which is about 28.3 million shares worth $81.51 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.51% or 24.45 million shares worth $70.43 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 30.54 million shares worth $112.99 million, making up 8.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held roughly 16.92 million shares worth around $48.72 million, which represents about 4.51% of the total shares outstanding.