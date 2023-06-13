Stock Performance And Outlook Of Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PBLA)

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.74, and it changed around $0.24 or 3.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.60M. PBLA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $1680.00, offering almost -24825.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.82% since then. We note from Panbela Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 115.80K.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended PBLA as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Panbela Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$1.73 for the current quarter.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) trade information

Instantly PBLA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.69% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 9.04 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -92.34% year-to-date, but still up 23.99% over the last five days. On the other hand, Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PBLA) is -40.88% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 27610.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $120.33, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 94.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PBLA is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $300.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -4351.04% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -137.39% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. (PBLA) estimates and forecasts

Panbela Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -94.32 percent over the past six months and at a 98.60% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 99.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 99.30% in the next quarter.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 172.0 shares worth $1052.0, making up 0.00% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held roughly 146.0 shares worth around $893.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.