Stock Performance And Outlook Of ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ: ACMR)

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) were traded, and its beta was 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.53, and it changed around -$0.16 or -1.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $624.64M. ACMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.24, offering almost -92.21% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.15% since then. We note from ACM Research Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 546.33K.

ACM Research Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended ACMR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. ACM Research Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Acer Therapeutics Inc. for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) trade information

Instantly ACMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 11.25 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.4%. The company’s shares are currently up 36.58% year-to-date, but still up 8.22% over the last five days. On the other hand, ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) is 8.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.23, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.24% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ACMR is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -203.89% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.53% from its current level to reach the projected low.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) estimates and forecasts

ACM Research Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.00 percent over the past six months and at a 9.64% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 145.60%. ACM Research Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 4.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 42.74% per year for the next five years.

ACMR Dividends

ACM Research Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 03 and August 07.

ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.83% of ACM Research Inc. shares, and 59.24% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.09%. ACM Research Inc. stock is held by 192 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 5.89% of the shares, which is about 3.23 million shares worth $37.77 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 5.06% or 2.78 million shares worth $32.48 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.3 million shares worth $9.99 million, making up 2.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.05 million shares worth around $10.93 million, which represents about 1.93% of the total shares outstanding.