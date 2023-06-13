Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 2.09 million shares of the Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.02, and it changed around $0.8 or 6.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.71B. ASAI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.98, offering almost -49.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $10.44, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 25.53% since then. We note from Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 771.90K.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended ASAI as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) trade information

Instantly ASAI has showed a green trend with a performance of 6.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 14.26 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -23.43% year-to-date, but still up 23.85% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI) is 18.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.47 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.15 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.79% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ASAI is forecast to be at a low of $13.56 and a high of $25.17. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -79.53% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.28% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) estimates and forecasts

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -24.68 percent over the past six months and at a -11.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 2.10%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 41.70%, up from the previous year.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. earnings are expected to increase by -24.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.07% per year for the next five years.

ASAI Dividends

Sendas Distribuidora S.A.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.21. It is important to note, however, that the 1.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Sendas Distribuidora S.A. shares, and 4.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.49%. Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stock is held by 93 institutions, with Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.38% of the shares, which is about 6.42 million shares worth $90.07 million.

Orbis Allan Gray Ltd, with 1.47% or 3.97 million shares worth $55.64 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $5.63 million, making up 0.15% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 0.37 million shares worth around $5.21 million, which represents about 0.14% of the total shares outstanding.