RXDX Stock Forecast 2023: Prometheus Biosciences Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 88.79%

In today’s recent session, 0.84 million shares of the Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $198.99, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.51B. RXDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $199.20, offering almost -0.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.31, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 88.79% since then. We note from Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.7 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended RXDX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Instantly RXDX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 199.20 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 80.90% year-to-date, but still up 0.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) is 2.63% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.68 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.97 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $195.00, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -2.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RXDX is forecast to be at a low of $160.00 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -0.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 19.59% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.57 percent over the past six months and at a -10.03% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -7.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -7.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -53.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $780k in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Prometheus Biosciences Inc. to make $810k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.27 million and $968k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -38.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -16.30%.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.61% of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares, and 81.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.15%. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 311 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 6.84% of the shares, which is about 3.27 million shares worth $351.16 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.86% or 2.8 million shares worth $300.48 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.06 million shares worth $116.67 million, making up 2.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund held roughly 0.83 million shares worth around $91.62 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.