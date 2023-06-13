Risk-Taking Investors May Find Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ: CELU) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) were traded, and its beta was 0.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.72, and it changed around $0.07 or 10.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $135.19M. CELU currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.98, offering almost -730.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.40, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.44% since then. We note from Celularity Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 467.03K.

Celularity Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CELU as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Celularity Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.03 for the current quarter.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) trade information

Instantly CELU has showed a green trend with a performance of 10.07% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7900 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.19% year-to-date, but still up 3.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU) is 42.89% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.79 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 71.2% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CELU is forecast to be at a low of $2.50 and a high of $2.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -247.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -247.22% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Celularity Inc. (CELU) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -109.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -200.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 248.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $26.8 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Celularity Inc. to make $27.22 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.78 million and $5.74 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 609.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 374.20%.

CELU Dividends

Celularity Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 59.78% of Celularity Inc. shares, and 22.21% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.23%. Celularity Inc. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Starr International Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.46% of the shares, which is about 15.28 million shares worth $9.47 million.

Starr (C.V.) & Company, with 4.23% or 7.64 million shares worth $4.73 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.63 million shares worth $2.1 million, making up 0.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $0.89 million, which represents about 0.78% of the total shares outstanding.