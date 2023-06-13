Risk-Taking Investors May Find Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $850.43, and it changed around -$4.93 or -0.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $356.44B. AVGO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $921.78, offering almost -8.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $415.07, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 51.19% since then. We note from Broadcom Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.73 million.

Broadcom Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 27 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended AVGO as a Hold, whereas 19 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Broadcom Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $10.42 for the current quarter.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) trade information

Instantly AVGO has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.58% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 863.26 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.49%. The company’s shares are currently up 52.10% year-to-date, but still up 7.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is 34.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.29 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.28 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $891.19, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.57% from its current value. Analyst projections state that AVGO is forecast to be at a low of $800.00 and a high of $950.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -11.71% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) estimates and forecasts

Broadcom Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 56.12 percent over the past six months and at a 11.58% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 7.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 4.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 22 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $8.86 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 22 analysts expect Broadcom Inc. to make $9.27 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.46 billion and $8.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.80%. Broadcom Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 76.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.60% per year for the next five years.

AVGO Dividends

Broadcom Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 18.40. It is important to note, however, that the 2.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.27% of Broadcom Inc. shares, and 83.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.94%. Broadcom Inc. stock is held by 2,831 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.73% of the shares, which is about 40.16 million shares worth $25.76 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 7.23% or 29.84 million shares worth $19.15 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 13.55 million shares worth $8.69 billion, making up 3.25% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 12.31 million shares worth around $6.88 billion, which represents about 2.95% of the total shares outstanding.