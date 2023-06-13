Risk-Takers Will Like Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVN).

In the last trading session, 1.18 million shares of the Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) were traded, and its beta was 0.71. Most recently the company’s share price was $77.75, and it changed around $3.85 or 5.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.45B. FIVN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.39, offering almost -54.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $46.61, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.05% since then. We note from Five9 Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.49 million.

Five9 Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended FIVN as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Five9 Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Five9, Inc. for the current quarter.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) trade information

Instantly FIVN has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.97 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.28%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.57% year-to-date, but still up 11.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) is 45.93% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.41 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $83.91, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 7.34% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FIVN is forecast to be at a low of $61.00 and a high of $105.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -35.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 21.54% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Five9 Inc. (FIVN) estimates and forecasts

Five9 Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.70 percent over the past six months and at a 17.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.90%. Five9 Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -72.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.44% per year for the next five years.

FIVN Dividends

Five9 Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Five9 Inc. shares, and 107.35% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 108.40%. Five9 Inc. stock is held by 422 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 9.49% of the shares, which is about 6.75 million shares worth $488.21 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.49% or 6.75 million shares worth $488.15 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 2.21 million shares worth $173.91 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio held roughly 2.2 million shares worth around $144.87 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.