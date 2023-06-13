Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE: REXR) Could Post Excellent Profits?

In today’s recent session, 1.08 million shares of the Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.85. Most recently the company’s share price was $52.18, and it changed around $1.19 or 2.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.28B. REXR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $68.68, offering almost -31.62% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $48.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.59% since then. We note from Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.68 million.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended REXR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.26 for the current quarter.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) trade information

Instantly REXR has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.33% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 54.46 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.19%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.50% year-to-date, but still down -1.51% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR) is -6.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.6 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.39 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $66.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.07% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REXR is forecast to be at a low of $53.00 and a high of $77.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (REXR) estimates and forecasts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.24 percent over the past six months and at a 11.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 18.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 28.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $196.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. to make $204.38 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $148.99 million and $159.38 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 32.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 13.90%. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 15.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 10.00% per year for the next five years.

REXR Dividends

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.98 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.52. It is important to note, however, that the 2.98% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. (NYSE:REXR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.29% of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, and 102.46% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock is held by 547 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 13.40% of the shares, which is about 26.91 million shares worth $1.61 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 12.13% or 24.37 million shares worth $1.45 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 7.63 million shares worth $484.16 million, making up 3.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 5.71 million shares worth around $345.48 million, which represents about 2.84% of the total shares outstanding.