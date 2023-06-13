Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) Surprises The Bears, Looks Good Going Forward

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) were traded, and its beta was 1.66. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.45, and it changed around $0.98 or 4.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.36B. REPL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.52, offering almost -25.88% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.84, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.98% since then. We note from Replimune Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.68 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 595.87K.

Replimune Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended REPL as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Replimune Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.85 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) trade information

Instantly REPL has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.69 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.79% year-to-date, but still up 3.76% over the last five days. On the other hand, Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) is 25.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 55.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that REPL is forecast to be at a low of $33.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -198.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -40.72% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Replimune Group Inc. (REPL) estimates and forecasts

Replimune Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.54 percent over the past six months and at a -22.74% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 12.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -9.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -36.20%.

REPL Dividends

Replimune Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July.

Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)’s Major holders