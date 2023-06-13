Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE: RYAM): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) were traded, and its beta was 3.17. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.31, and it changed around -$0.04 or -0.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $283.86M. RYAM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.84, offering almost -128.31% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 43.62% since then. We note from Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 756.27K.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) trade information

Instantly RYAM has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.45 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -55.10% year-to-date, but still up 18.73% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) is -9.45% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 24.39% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RYAM is forecast to be at a low of $4.40 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -2.09% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM) estimates and forecasts

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -48.44 percent over the past six months and at a 63.89% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -23.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -108.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $417.92 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. to make $459.32 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $399.22 million and $420.42 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 4.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.70%.

RYAM Dividends

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 01 and August 07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.98% of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. shares, and 76.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.56%. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. stock is held by 224 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 15.42% of the shares, which is about 10.04 million shares worth $62.95 million.

Condire Management, LP, with 9.56% or 6.22 million shares worth $39.03 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.84 million shares worth $39.67 million, making up 7.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 2.02 million shares worth around $19.41 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.