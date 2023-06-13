Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW): Historical Performance And Trend

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) have been traded, and its beta is 1.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $13.01, and it changed around $0.2 or 1.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.09B. PRMW at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.47, offering almost -26.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.15, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 6.61% since then. We note from Primo Water Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 826.46K.

Primo Water Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PRMW as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Primo Water Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.2 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) trade information

Instantly PRMW has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.52% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 13.48 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.49%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.31% year-to-date, but still down -2.36% over the last five days. On the other hand, Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW) is -9.12% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $20.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 34.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PRMW is forecast to be at a low of $16.00 and a high of $24.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -84.47% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -22.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) estimates and forecasts

Primo Water Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.11 percent over the past six months and at a 19.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 22.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $586.32 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect Primo Water Corporation to make $623.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $571.4 million and $579.9 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 22.00%. Primo Water Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 11.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 17.99% per year for the next five years.

PRMW Dividends

Primo Water Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in July. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.50 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.50% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE:PRMW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.16% of Primo Water Corporation shares, and 88.31% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 91.19%. Primo Water Corporation stock is held by 326 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.08% of the shares, which is about 12.85 million shares worth $197.32 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.05% or 11.22 million shares worth $172.25 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.26 million shares worth $97.22 million, making up 3.92% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 4.82 million shares worth around $74.84 million, which represents about 3.01% of the total shares outstanding.