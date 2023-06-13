PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In the last trading session, 5.74 million shares of the PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $76.09, and it changed around -$0.01 or -0.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $98.86B. PDD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $106.38, offering almost -39.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 49.01% since then. We note from PDD Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 12.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.14 million.

PDD Holdings Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 50 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PDD as a Hold, whereas 41 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 77.99 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.70% year-to-date, but still up 11.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 16.76% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 28.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $756.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 89.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PDD is forecast to be at a low of $557.34 and a high of $1086.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1327.87% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -632.47% from its current level to reach the projected low.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

PDD Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -16.49 percent over the past six months and at a 11.56% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 18.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -11.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $6.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect PDD Holdings Inc. to make $6.51 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.37 billion and $5.23 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 38.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 24.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 119.20%. PDD Holdings Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 302.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 19.84% per year for the next five years.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 28 and September 01.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of PDD Holdings Inc. shares, and 28.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 28.85%. PDD Holdings Inc. stock is held by 812 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 2.23% of the shares, which is about 28.19 million shares worth $2.15 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 1.97% or 24.87 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 7.83 million shares worth $595.43 million, making up 0.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held roughly 5.16 million shares worth around $392.66 million, which represents about 0.41% of the total shares outstanding.