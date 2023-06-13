Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In the last trading session, 4.91 million shares of the Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) were traded, and its beta was 1.31. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.50, and it changed around -$0.93 or -12.52% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $516.16M. OCUL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.74, offering almost -19.08% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.57, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 60.46% since then. We note from Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 978.16K.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended OCUL as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.28 for the current quarter.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) trade information

Instantly OCUL has showed a red trend with a performance of -12.52% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.96 on Monday, 06/12/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.34%. The company’s shares are currently up 131.32% year-to-date, but still down -10.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) is 4.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.03 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.75, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.02% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OCUL is forecast to be at a low of $8.00 and a high of $18.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -176.92% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -23.08% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (OCUL) estimates and forecasts

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 135.51 percent over the past six months and at a -28.87% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 13.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 9.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $14.36 million in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Ocular Therapeutix Inc. to make $14.67 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $12.27 million and $14.27 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 2.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.90%.

OCUL Dividends

Ocular Therapeutix Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 07 and August 11.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.15% of Ocular Therapeutix Inc. shares, and 52.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 52.70%. Ocular Therapeutix Inc. stock is held by 160 institutions, with Summer Road LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 7.90% of the shares, which is about 6.12 million shares worth $32.26 million.

Opaleye Management Inc., with 7.88% or 6.11 million shares worth $32.18 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.31 million shares worth $6.48 million, making up 2.98% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 1.71 million shares worth around $10.3 million, which represents about 2.20% of the total shares outstanding.